A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Centre reconstitutes Cabinet Committees in fresh order, adds Rajnath Singh to four more panels: On Wednesday, Singh had been a part of just two panels – security and economic affairs.
  2. Orange alert issued for two districts on June 9, four on June 10 as heavy rainfall likely: The India Meteorological Department on Thursday evening said the southwest monsoon is likely to hit Kerala within the next 48 hours.   
  3. Narendra Modi and Imran Khan are not planning to meet in Bishkek during SCO summit, says MEA: The annual meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation will be held in the capital of Kyrgyzstan on June 13 and 14.   
  4. Amid rift with CM Amarinder Singh, Navjot Sidhu’s Cabinet portfolio changed: Sidhu has been at receiving end of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s criticism since the General Election results.
  5. Prashant Kishor may work on Mamata Banerjee’s political campaign, say reports: Kishor, who is currently the JD(U) vice president, is credited with the YSR Congress party chief Jaganmohan Reddy’s recent win in Andhra Pradesh. 
  6. Twelve Congress MLAs in Telangana join ruling party TRS: Uttam Kumar Reddy criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and called this a ‘shameless and brazen murder of democracy in Telangana’.  
  7. RBI reduces repo rate for a third time this year, lowers GDP growth forecast to 7% for 2019-’20: The central bank decided to scraps charges on digital payments made through RTGS and NEFT.
  8. Start preparing for Assembly elections, CM Kumaraswamy’s son tells JD(S) workers: A video of the remarks made by Nikhil Kumaraswamy has gone viral on social media.
  9. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy revokes order barring CBI inquiries in the state: The order had been issued in November 2018 by the previous government led by former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.
  10. Unitech told to refund more than Rs 53 lakh to two home buyers: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission told the real-estate company to give back the money within three months along with compensation amount.   