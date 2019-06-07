The big news: Rajnath Singh added to four more cabinet committees, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: An orange alert was issued for four districts in Kerala, and Narendra Modi will not meet Imran Khan in Bishkek during the SCO summit.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre reconstitutes Cabinet Committees in fresh order, adds Rajnath Singh to four more panels: On Wednesday, Singh had been a part of just two panels – security and economic affairs.
- Orange alert issued for two districts on June 9, four on June 10 as heavy rainfall likely: The India Meteorological Department on Thursday evening said the southwest monsoon is likely to hit Kerala within the next 48 hours.
- Narendra Modi and Imran Khan are not planning to meet in Bishkek during SCO summit, says MEA: The annual meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation will be held in the capital of Kyrgyzstan on June 13 and 14.
- Amid rift with CM Amarinder Singh, Navjot Sidhu’s Cabinet portfolio changed: Sidhu has been at receiving end of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s criticism since the General Election results.
- Prashant Kishor may work on Mamata Banerjee’s political campaign, say reports: Kishor, who is currently the JD(U) vice president, is credited with the YSR Congress party chief Jaganmohan Reddy’s recent win in Andhra Pradesh.
- Twelve Congress MLAs in Telangana join ruling party TRS: Uttam Kumar Reddy criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and called this a ‘shameless and brazen murder of democracy in Telangana’.
- RBI reduces repo rate for a third time this year, lowers GDP growth forecast to 7% for 2019-’20: The central bank decided to scraps charges on digital payments made through RTGS and NEFT.
- Start preparing for Assembly elections, CM Kumaraswamy’s son tells JD(S) workers: A video of the remarks made by Nikhil Kumaraswamy has gone viral on social media.
- Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy revokes order barring CBI inquiries in the state: The order had been issued in November 2018 by the previous government led by former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.
- Unitech told to refund more than Rs 53 lakh to two home buyers: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission told the real-estate company to give back the money within three months along with compensation amount.