At least 19 people died in many parts of Uttar Pradesh following a dust storm and lightning on Thursday, PTI reported. At least 48 people were injured in these incidents.

“While six persons died in Mainpuri, three persons each died in Etah and Kasganj and one each in Moradabad, Badaun, Pilibhit, Mathura, Kannauj, Sambhal and Ghaziabad in incidents related to dust storm and lightning,” according to official data released by the Uttar Pradesh Relief commissioner on Friday. As many as 41 people were injured in Mainpuri, officials said.

Several trees were uprooted and walls collapsed in dust storms on Thursday evening. At least eight cattle also died in these incidents.

“Chief Minister Adityanath has directed the officials to take all necessary measures to provide relief to the affected persons,” Principal Secretary Information Awanish Awasthi was quoted as saying. “He has directed ministers incharge of concerned districts to oversee relief operations.”