Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and two other Union ministers met United Progressive Alliance Chairperson and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Friday to discuss the upcoming Parliament session.

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar also met Gandhi at her home in Delhi. “We are meeting all the opposition leaders to request for their party’s cooperation and smooth functioning of the Parliament,” Tomar told mediapersons after the meeting, IANS reported.

UPA Chairperson Smt Sonia Gandhi was called on by Union Ministers, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shri Pralhad Joshi and Shri Narendra Singh Tomar at her residence. pic.twitter.com/7HCjVI2Gbn — Congress (@INCIndia) June 7, 2019

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence on June 17 and go on till July 26. The Speaker of the Lok Sabha will be elected on June 19. President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint session of both the Houses of Parliament on June 20.

Joshi met Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader TR Baalu earlier in the week, according to PTI.

In the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, the BJP recorded a historic victory, winning 303 of 542 seats. The Congress secured only 52 seats, which is not enough for it to claim the post of the Leader of Opposition in the new House.