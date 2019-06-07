Two policemen were injured on Friday after suspected militants hurled a grenade at a police station in Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Greater Kashmir reported. The grenade exploded outside the gate of the police station in the afternoon, an unidentified official told Greater Kashmir.

Initial reports identified the wounded policemen as Abdul Aziz and Ali Mohammad. They have reportedly suffered splinter injuries and were shifted to district hospital Sopore for treatment.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and more details are awaited in the case.

