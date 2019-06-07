A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Two arrested for allegedly killing child in Aligarh, will be booked under National Security Act: The Uttar Pradesh Police has set up a special investigation team to look into the murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Aligarh.    
  2. Retired soldier held in detention centre for foreigners granted bail by Gauhati High Court: Mohammed Sanaullah has been asked to furnish bail bond of Rs 20,000 and directed not to move out of Kamrup district without the police’s approval. 
  3. ‘Fruitless to attend NITI Aayog meeting,’ Mamata Banerjee writes to Narendra Modi: At a press conference on Friday evening, the West Bengal chief minister said three nominated members in the Election Commission should not have the mandate to conduct polls.     
  4. Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy to have five deputy chief ministers: The deputy chief ministers will be one each from the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Castes, minority and Kapu communities.  
  5. ‘When leadership does not act, these things will happen,’ says Veerappa Moily on infighting in Congress: The former Union minister said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi must not resign and must instead step in to curb dissidence in the party’s state units.  
  6. Delhi’s health scheme is ten times bigger than Ayushman Bharat, Arvind Kejriwal tells Centre: Kejriwal claimed lakhs of patients from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh go to Delhi for treatment despite Ayushman Bharat being in place in those states.  
  7. Karnataka mining baron Janardhan Reddy allowed to visit Ballari district by Supreme Court: The former state minister moved the top court on Thursday, seeking permission to visit his ailing father-in-law.
  8. Rahul Gandhi begins three-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad: This is the first public function attended by the Congress president after his party’s major setback in the Lok Sabha elections.  
  9. RBI issues new guidelines on resolution of bad loansAccording to the new guidelines, lenders should review accounts within 30 days of default and initiate a resolution plan before the default.  
  10. India criticises ‘working methods’ of UN Security Council Sanctions CommitteeIndia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador K Nagaraj Naidu said that the council has several subsidiary bodies that follow obscure practices.  