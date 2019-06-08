The big news: Imran Khan reportedly writes to Modi again for dialogue, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Two men were arrested for a girl’s murder in Aligarh, and a retired soldier detained in Assam for allegedly being foreigner was granted bail.
- Pakistan PM Imran Khan writes to Narendra Modi again, seeks talks on Kashmir, other matters, say reports: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi wrote to his new Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, and also expressed the need for dialogue.
- Two arrested for allegedly killing child in Aligarh, will be booked under National Security Act: The Uttar Pradesh Police has set up a special investigation team to look into the murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Aligarh.
- Retired soldier held in detention centre for foreigners granted bail by Gauhati High Court: Mohammed Sanaullah has been asked to furnish bail bond of Rs 20,000 and directed not to move out of Kamrup district without the police’s approval.
- Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy to have five deputy chief ministers: The deputy chief ministers will be one each from the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Castes, minority and Kapu communities.
- Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath unveils seven-foot-tall Ram statue in Ayodhya museum: The chief minister said everyone should have the same goal of building a grand Ram temple in the city.
- Conrad Sangma-led NPP given national party status by Election Commission: It is the first political party from the North East to receive the status.
- ‘When leadership does not act, these things will happen,’ says Veerappa Moily on infighting in Congress: The former Union minister said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi must not resign and must instead step in to curb dissidence in the party’s state units.
- Delhi’s health scheme is ten times bigger than Ayushman Bharat, Arvind Kejriwal tells Centre: Kejriwal claimed lakhs of patients from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh go to Delhi for treatment despite Ayushman Bharat being in place in those states.
- Hours before arrival of monsoon, red alert sounded in four Kerala districts: Thrissur, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kozhikode may experience ‘isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall’ in the coming days, said the weather department.
- RBI issues new guidelines on resolution of bad loans: According to the new guidelines, lenders should review accounts within 30 days of default and initiate a resolution plan before the default.