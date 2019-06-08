A suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad militant was killed in an encounter with security forces on Saturday in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, the state police said.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Verinag area of the south Kashmir district following specific information about the presence of militants, an unidentified official told PTI. The operation turned into an encounter after militants fired on the security forces who retaliated. The militant was killed in the resulting exchange of fire.

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the site of the gunfight, police said. The identity of the terrorist is being ascertained, police added.

This comes a day after four militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Pulwama district on Friday. Two of them were special police officers who went missing a day before.