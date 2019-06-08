A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi’s Lok Sabha campaign was full of ‘lies, poison and hatred’: The Congress chief said his party stood for truth, love and affection.  
  2. One suspected militant killed in gunfight with security forces in Anantnag: Incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the site of the gunfight. 
  3. Pakistan PM Imran Khan writes to Narendra Modi again, seeks talks on Kashmir, other matters: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi wrote to his new Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, and also expressed the need for dialogue.  
  4. Centre ignores SC recommendation on Madhya Pradesh HC chief justice, appoints another judge to post: Justice Ravi Shanker Jha was named the acting chief justice of the court instead of Justice Akil Kureshi. 
  5. NGOs warned of penal action if they don’t inform Home Ministry of changes in office-bearers: The ministry said that the NGOs must inform it of the changes within a month.  
  6. Giriraj Singh claims Mamata Banerjee is suppressing her opponents like North Korea’s Kim Jong-un: The Union minister said that the end of the West Bengal chief minister’s rule in the state has begun.
  7. Enforcement Directorate files money laundering case against media entrepreneur Raghav Bahl: Bahl wrote to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying he is being ‘hounded for doing no wrong’ and has paid taxes honestly.  
  8. Come 2020, you may be able to travel to International Space Station: From next year, there will be two private astronaut missions per year, each of up to 30 days’ duration, NASA said. 
  9. Lower house of Bhutanese Parliament votes to scrap laws criminalising homosexuality: The amendment is yet to be ratified by the upper house of Parliament, the National Council.  
  10. Donald Trump says Moon is a part of Mars, Twitter users ridicule his knowledge of astronomy: The United States president said NASA should focus on Mars instead of planning to send missions to the moon.  