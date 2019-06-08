The big news: Rahul Gandhi claims Modi lied in election campaign, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A suspected militant was killed in Anantnag encounter, and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote to Narendra Modi seeking talks on Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi’s Lok Sabha campaign was full of ‘lies, poison and hatred’: The Congress chief said his party stood for truth, love and affection.
- One suspected militant killed in gunfight with security forces in Anantnag: Incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the site of the gunfight.
- Pakistan PM Imran Khan writes to Narendra Modi again, seeks talks on Kashmir, other matters: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi wrote to his new Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, and also expressed the need for dialogue.
- Centre ignores SC recommendation on Madhya Pradesh HC chief justice, appoints another judge to post: Justice Ravi Shanker Jha was named the acting chief justice of the court instead of Justice Akil Kureshi.
- NGOs warned of penal action if they don’t inform Home Ministry of changes in office-bearers: The ministry said that the NGOs must inform it of the changes within a month.
- Giriraj Singh claims Mamata Banerjee is suppressing her opponents like North Korea’s Kim Jong-un: The Union minister said that the end of the West Bengal chief minister’s rule in the state has begun.
- Enforcement Directorate files money laundering case against media entrepreneur Raghav Bahl: Bahl wrote to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying he is being ‘hounded for doing no wrong’ and has paid taxes honestly.
- Come 2020, you may be able to travel to International Space Station: From next year, there will be two private astronaut missions per year, each of up to 30 days’ duration, NASA said.
- Lower house of Bhutanese Parliament votes to scrap laws criminalising homosexuality: The amendment is yet to be ratified by the upper house of Parliament, the National Council.
- Donald Trump says Moon is a part of Mars, Twitter users ridicule his knowledge of astronomy: The United States president said NASA should focus on Mars instead of planning to send missions to the moon.