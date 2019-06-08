Three people, including two children, were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a private school in Dabua Colony of Faridabad district in Haryana on Saturday, The Tribune reported.

As the school was closed due to summer vacation, there were no other students in the building.

Fire tenders were rushed to the area and efforts were ongoing to douse the flames. “Fire department is here, situation now under control, we’ll ascertain the cause of fire,” an unidentified police official told ANI.

Haryana: 3 people, including 2 children, at AND Convent School died after a fire broke out there&a cloth godown located below it in Dabua Colony of Faridabad, today. Police say, "Fire dept is here, situation now under control, we'll ascertain the cause of fire." pic.twitter.com/CKjX5u99kU — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2019

Faridabad: In a horrific incident, two children and their mother lost lives after a fire broke out in a private school in Faridabad's Dabua Colony.#Faridabad @NewsHtn pic.twitter.com/GSwjOAdCl2 — Bhartendu Sharma (@Bhartendulkar) June 8, 2019

On May 24, 22 people were killed in a fire at a coaching centre in the city of Surat in Gujarat. The fire reportedly engulfed the second floor of the Takshashila Complex in Sarthana. The building housed at least four coaching centres. A number of those killed were students.

Following the incident, the Delhi government had ordered the city’s fire department to inspect coaching centres operating from high-rise buildings, and to shutdown any facility that runs out of structures found to be violating fire safety rules.