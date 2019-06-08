A journalist in Delhi was taken to Lucknow by Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday after a case was filed against him for comments made about Chief Minister Adityanath on social media.

A first information report was registered against Prashant Kanojia by a sub-inspector at Hazratganj police station on Friday night alleging that the accused made comments “maligning the image of the chief minister”. The case was registered under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code, which relates to punishment for defamation, and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, which refers to computer-related offences.

However, a senior police officer told PTI that no arrest has taken place yet. The official clarified that the police was questioning Kanojia right now.

Journalists familiar with Kanojia pointed to a tweet, in which a woman is seen claiming to want to marry Adityanath, as the one that the Uttar Pradesh Police had taken objection to. In the video that Kanojia shared, a woman is seen speaking to reporters outside the chief minister’s office claiming that she had been talking to Adityanath over video chat and had sent a marriage proposal to him.

Kanojia’s wife told The Wire that the men who came to pick up the journalist were in civil clothes but identified themselves as policemen. She also said that they did not show any warrant for an arrest.