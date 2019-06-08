A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Modi addresses Maldivian Parliament, says state-sponsored terrorism biggest threat to the worldIndia and Maldives signed six pacts to strengthen bilateral ties on key areas such as defence and maritime. 
  2. After a week-long delay, monsoon hits Kerala coast, says IMD: The southwest monsoon is likely to advance into several parts of the country in the next two days.
  3. Delhi journalist held by UP police for online comment on AdityanathThe police has accused Prashant Kanojia of maligning the chief minister but denies having arrested him.  
  4. Retired army soldier, who was declared foreigner in Assam, released from detention centre: Sanaullah was let go a day after the Gauhati High Court granted him bail.  
  5. YS Jaganmohan Reddy takes charge as Andhra Pradesh chief minister, 25 Cabinet ministers sworn-in: Among his first duties, Reddy signed three orders related to Accredited Social Health Activists, Anantapur expressway and journalist health scheme.  
  6. Woman in Haryana caught on camera thrashing mother-in-law, CM Manohar Khattar calls it ‘deplorable’: The chief minister said a case has been registered in the matter and the accused was arrested.  
  7. Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi’s Lok Sabha campaign was full of ‘lies, poison and hatred’: The Congress chief said his party stood for truth, love and affection. 
  8. Fighter jet drops fuel tank during take-off at Goa airport, causes fire: The operations at the airport was temporarily suspended, but resumed soon after, the spokesperson of the Indian Navy said.  
  9. One of the accused in Aligarh murder case was arrested earlier for sexually assaulting minor, say Uttar Pradesh policeTwo more suspects were arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder of a minor.  
  10. Centre amends 60-year-old rule to give Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha three-month extension: As per existing rules, a cabinet secretary’s total term with extensions could not go beyond four years.  