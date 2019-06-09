A look at the headlines right now:

  1. PM Narendra Modi arrives in Sri Lanka, says ‘India never forgets her friends’: The prime minister visited one of the sites of the Easter Sunday attacks to pay his respects.  
  2. News channel head, editor held in UP after it aired allegedly defamatory content about Adityanath: According to the FIR, the channel conducted a panel discussion without checking facts about a woman’s claims against the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.  
  3. One killed in clashes between BJP and Trinamool Congress in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal: The TMC claimed its party worker was allegedly hacked to death, while the BJP alleged three party workers were shot dead by ‘Mamata Banerjee’s goons’.  
  4. Bike-borne assailants fire at ABP News team on Barapullah flyover in Delhi: The police said an inquiry is under way and a case has been registered.  
  5. Navjot Sidhu left out of eight consultative groups formed by Punjab CM Amarinder Singh: Sidhu was recently stripped of the local bodies portfolio and given charge of the power and energy sources department.  
  6. Air Force announces Rs 5 lakh cash reward for information on missing AN-32 aircraft: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa had visited the air station in Jorhat in Assam on Saturday to review the search and rescue operation.  
  7. Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping, raping and killing 5-year-old girl in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh: The arrest came after the girl’s body was found floating in a river on Friday evening.  
  8. Jharkhand minister orders body of 65-year-old man to be exhumed after allegations of starvation: The man’s family had claimed that they had not received ration for three months.
  9. Prashant Kishor will himself explain his role in Mamata Banerjee’s party, says Nitish Kumar: The JD(U) will hold a national executive meeting on Sunday.  
  10. In US, author sues publisher for $13 million after she loses book contract over a tweet: Natasha Tynes’ lawsuit alleged that Rare Bird Books had defamed her and caused ‘extreme emotional distress’.  