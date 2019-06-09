A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Home ministry seeks report from West Bengal after toll in Basirhat violence rises to three: State Food Supplies Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick accused the Centre of interfering in the state government’s affairs.
  2. News channel head, editor held in UP after it aired allegedly defamatory content about Adityanath: According to the FIR, the channel conducted a panel discussion without checking facts about a woman’s claims against the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. The Editors Guild of India condemned the arrests as ‘brazen misuse of law’.
  3. ‘Short but immensely fruitful visit,’ says Narendra Modi after holds talks with Sirisena and Wickremesinghe in Sri Lanka: The prime minister visited one of the sites of the Easter Sunday attacks to pay his respects.
  4. Janata Dal (United) says it will not be part of NDA outside Bihar: The party will contest upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Haryana and Delhi alone.
  5. Heavy rainfall warning issued in Kerala, Lakshadweep and Karnataka a day after monsoon’s arrival: The weather department said a low-pressure area has formed over the Arabian Sea near Lakshadweep. It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday.
  6. Air Force announces Rs 5 lakh cash reward for information on missing AN-32 aircraft: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa had visited the air station in Jorhat in Assam on Saturday to review the search and rescue operation.
  7. Bike-borne assailants fire at ABP News team on Barapullah flyover: The police said an inquiry is under way and a case has been registered.
  8. Eight-year-old raped and murdered in Bhopal, six police officials suspended: A man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping, raping and killing 5-year-old girl in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.
  9. Jharkhand minister orders body of 65-year-old man to be exhumedafter allegations of starvation: The man’s family had claimed that they had not received ration for three months.
  10. In US, author sues publisher for $13 million after she loses book contract over a tweet: Natasha Tynes’ lawsuit alleged that Rare Bird Books had defamed her and caused ‘extreme emotional distress’.