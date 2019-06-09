The big news: Home ministry seeks report on violence in West Bengal, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: News channel head, editor held after defamatory content about Adityanath was allegedly aired, and Modi held talks with top Sri Lankan leaders.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Home ministry seeks report from West Bengal after toll in Basirhat violence rises to three: State Food Supplies Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick accused the Centre of interfering in the state government’s affairs.
- News channel head, editor held in UP after it aired allegedly defamatory content about Adityanath: According to the FIR, the channel conducted a panel discussion without checking facts about a woman’s claims against the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. The Editors Guild of India condemned the arrests as ‘brazen misuse of law’.
- ‘Short but immensely fruitful visit,’ says Narendra Modi after holds talks with Sirisena and Wickremesinghe in Sri Lanka: The prime minister visited one of the sites of the Easter Sunday attacks to pay his respects.
- Janata Dal (United) says it will not be part of NDA outside Bihar: The party will contest upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Haryana and Delhi alone.
- Heavy rainfall warning issued in Kerala, Lakshadweep and Karnataka a day after monsoon’s arrival: The weather department said a low-pressure area has formed over the Arabian Sea near Lakshadweep. It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday.
- Air Force announces Rs 5 lakh cash reward for information on missing AN-32 aircraft: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa had visited the air station in Jorhat in Assam on Saturday to review the search and rescue operation.
- Bike-borne assailants fire at ABP News team on Barapullah flyover: The police said an inquiry is under way and a case has been registered.
- Eight-year-old raped and murdered in Bhopal, six police officials suspended: A man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping, raping and killing 5-year-old girl in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.
- Jharkhand minister orders body of 65-year-old man to be exhumedafter allegations of starvation: The man’s family had claimed that they had not received ration for three months.
- In US, author sues publisher for $13 million after she loses book contract over a tweet: Natasha Tynes’ lawsuit alleged that Rare Bird Books had defamed her and caused ‘extreme emotional distress’.