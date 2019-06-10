A look at the headlines right now:

TMC says situation in West Bengal under control, Centre’s advisory is ‘political conspiracy’: The Home Ministry had expressed concern over the violence and had asked the state government to maintain law and order.

Shikhar Dhawan’s sparkling century helps India outplay Australia by 36 runs in key match in World Cup 2019: The left-handed Dhawan made 117 off 109 balls and shared an opening stand of 127 with Rohit Sharma.

Janata Dal (United) says it will not be part of NDA outside Bihar: The party will contest upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Haryana and Delhi alone.

News channel head, editor held in UP after it aired allegedly defamatory content about Adityanath: According to the FIR, the channel conducted a panel discussion without checking facts about a woman’s claims against the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. The Editors Guild of India condemned the arrests as ‘brazen misuse of law’. ‘Short but immensely fruitful visit,’ says Narendra Modi after holds talks with Sirisena and Wickremesinghe in Sri Lanka: The prime minister visited one of the sites of the Easter Sunday attacks to pay his respects. ‘NRC is a waste paper’, says former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi: The Congress leader said the Supreme Court should not have given state NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela the responsibility to update the database of citizens.

Uttar Pradesh minister wonders if married women above thirty can get raped: Upendra Tiwari tried to explain to reporters the ‘nature of sexual assaults’.

Air Force announces Rs 5 lakh cash reward for information on missing AN-32 aircraft: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa had visited the air station in Jorhat in Assam on Saturday to review the search and rescue operation. Aadhaar critic Usha Ramanathan named Human Rights ‘Hero’ for campaign against biometric ID scheme: Ramanathan has written and spoken extensively against the privacy, security and exclusionary risks of the biometric identity scheme.

Heavy rainfall warning issued in Kerala, Lakshadweep and Karnataka a day after monsoon’s arrival: The weather department said a low-pressure area has formed over the Arabian Sea near Lakshadweep. It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday.