The big news: Situation in West Bengal under control, state tells Centre, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: India beat Australia by 36 in key World Cup 2019 match, and the Janata Dal (United) said it will not be a part of the NDA outside Bihar.
A look at the headlines right now:
- TMC says situation in West Bengal under control, Centre’s advisory is ‘political conspiracy’: The Home Ministry had expressed concern over the violence and had asked the state government to maintain law and order.
- Shikhar Dhawan’s sparkling century helps India outplay Australia by 36 runs in key match in World Cup 2019: The left-handed Dhawan made 117 off 109 balls and shared an opening stand of 127 with Rohit Sharma.
- Janata Dal (United) says it will not be part of NDA outside Bihar: The party will contest upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Haryana and Delhi alone.
- News channel head, editor held in UP after it aired allegedly defamatory content about Adityanath: According to the FIR, the channel conducted a panel discussion without checking facts about a woman’s claims against the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. The Editors Guild of India condemned the arrests as ‘brazen misuse of law’.
- ‘Short but immensely fruitful visit,’ says Narendra Modi after holds talks with Sirisena and Wickremesinghe in Sri Lanka: The prime minister visited one of the sites of the Easter Sunday attacks to pay his respects.
- ‘NRC is a waste paper’, says former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi: The Congress leader said the Supreme Court should not have given state NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela the responsibility to update the database of citizens.
- Uttar Pradesh minister wonders if married women above thirty can get raped: Upendra Tiwari tried to explain to reporters the ‘nature of sexual assaults’.
- Air Force announces Rs 5 lakh cash reward for information on missing AN-32 aircraft: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa had visited the air station in Jorhat in Assam on Saturday to review the search and rescue operation.
- Aadhaar critic Usha Ramanathan named Human Rights ‘Hero’ for campaign against biometric ID scheme: Ramanathan has written and spoken extensively against the privacy, security and exclusionary risks of the biometric identity scheme.
- Heavy rainfall warning issued in Kerala, Lakshadweep and Karnataka a day after monsoon’s arrival: The weather department said a low-pressure area has formed over the Arabian Sea near Lakshadweep. It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday.