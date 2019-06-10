Ten people died and 23 suffered injuries after a bus rammed into a truck on National Highway-2 near Hazaribagh in Jharkhand on Monday, PTI reported.

“Eight persons died on the spot and two others succumbed to injuries at Chouparan hospital,” Hazaribagh Deputy Commissioner Ravi Shankar Shukla told PTI. Some of the injured passengers are said to be in critical condition and have been shifted to Ranchi.

The bus was on its way to Masauree in Patna district from Ranchi. The vehicle reportedly suffered a brake failure, reported ANI.

The bus was running at a speed of 120 km/hour, said Saurabh Kumar, one of the injured passengers. “The bus driver tried to control the speeding bus but it rammed into a truck coming from the opposite side,” Kumar told ANI. “The lower deck of the bus was completely damaged and the passengers were pulled out from the bus after the accident.” Another injured passenger said the conductor and bus driver tried to save the passengers.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar said they visited the accident spot with a team of the National Highways Authority of India. “That spot has been declared as a ‘Black Spot’ because at least 150 people have died in road accidents in the last six months on the same spot,” he said. “We will be visiting the accident spot again with the NHAI team for further research after this incident.”