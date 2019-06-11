Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram on Monday night, PTI quoted an unidentified party spokesperson as saying. He was flown from Lucknow and taken straight to Medanta Hospital. However, the hospital has not shared any information about his health yet.

On Sunday, the 79-year-old leader was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow after his blood sugar level rose. However, he was discharged after his test reports were found normal.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath met the veteran politician at his home on Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow on Monday morning to enquire about his health. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav were also present.

“Today, met the founder president of Samajwadi Party Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence and asked about his health,” Adityanath tweeted later. “I pray to God for his speedy recovery.” Akhilesh Yadav also acknowledged Adityanath’s gesture. “Had a cordial meeting with respected Yogi ji who had come to inquire about Netaji’s health,” he said.

In April, Yadav was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences for a routine check-up. The hospital’s chief medical superintendent, Amit Agarwal, had then said that Yadav had mild uncontrolled diabetes, reported The Indian Express.