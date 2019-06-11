A look at the headlines right now:

Three of six convicts, including 61-year-old village head, sentenced to life in Kathua case: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti called for an end to ‘politics over a heinous crime’. Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter account hacked, profile photo showed Pakistan PM Imran Khan: The hacker group posted a tweet criticising India for ‘mercilessly’ attacking Muslims during Ramzan. EC refuses to disclose details of alleged poll-code violations by Narendra Modi and other leaders: The poll panel also refused to give PTI the copies of Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa’s notes of dissent against the clearances given to the prime minister. Internet suspended in Khair till midnight, prohibitory orders imposed in Tappal town: The police are monitoring social media posts spreading rumours about the murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, said the district magistrate. Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari arrested in fake bank accounts case: The Islamabad High Court had refused to extend the bail granted to Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur. Sushma Swaraj clarifies, says she hasn’t been made governor after minister congratulates her: Union minister Harsh Vardhan deleted his tweet soon after. Karnataka Cabinet expansion postponed to June 14 as state mourns Girish Karnad’s death: The swearing-in ceremony of new ministers was earlier scheduled to be held on June 12. Aerial searches for missing IAF plane resume in Arunachal Pradesh’s Mechuka Valley after two days: Marginal improvement in the weather made it possible for the Air Force and other agencies to intensify the search operations. Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping to meet on sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit: A bilateral meeting with Russia will also be held, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press briefing. At 48 degrees Celsius, Delhi records highest-ever temperature in June: The weather department said the heat wave may persist for the next few days.