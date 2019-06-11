The big news: Three convicts in Kathua case get life sentence, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter account was hacked, and the EC refused to divulge details of alleged poll-code violations by Modi and others.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Three of six convicts, including 61-year-old village head, sentenced to life in Kathua case: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti called for an end to ‘politics over a heinous crime’.
- Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter account hacked, profile photo showed Pakistan PM Imran Khan: The hacker group posted a tweet criticising India for ‘mercilessly’ attacking Muslims during Ramzan.
- EC refuses to disclose details of alleged poll-code violations by Narendra Modi and other leaders: The poll panel also refused to give PTI the copies of Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa’s notes of dissent against the clearances given to the prime minister.
- Internet suspended in Khair till midnight, prohibitory orders imposed in Tappal town: The police are monitoring social media posts spreading rumours about the murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, said the district magistrate.
- Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari arrested in fake bank accounts case: The Islamabad High Court had refused to extend the bail granted to Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur.
- Sushma Swaraj clarifies, says she hasn’t been made governor after minister congratulates her: Union minister Harsh Vardhan deleted his tweet soon after.
- Karnataka Cabinet expansion postponed to June 14 as state mourns Girish Karnad’s death: The swearing-in ceremony of new ministers was earlier scheduled to be held on June 12.
- Aerial searches for missing IAF plane resume in Arunachal Pradesh’s Mechuka Valley after two days: Marginal improvement in the weather made it possible for the Air Force and other agencies to intensify the search operations.
- Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping to meet on sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit: A bilateral meeting with Russia will also be held, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press briefing.
- At 48 degrees Celsius, Delhi records highest-ever temperature in June: The weather department said the heat wave may persist for the next few days.