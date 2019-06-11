Top news: Twelve tax officials told to retire amid allegations of corruption
The Union government on Monday forced 12 senior Income Tax officials of the Ministry of Finance to retire. The complaints against them include corruption, extortion, thwarting the promotion of colleagues, sexual harassment and acquisition of movable and immovable assets that were not disclosed to the proper authorities.
Former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian said that India’s growth has been overestimated by 2.5% points per year between 2011-’12 and 2016-’17, a period that was led by both United Progressive Alliance and National Democratic Alliance governments.
Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump on Monday said India’s tariff on American motorcycles was too high and not acceptable to him. His comments come even after India reduced the tariff from 100% to 50%.
West Bengal: One dead in explosion in Kankinara area of North 24 Parganas
One man was killed and several others were injured in an explosion in Kankinara area of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Monday night. Local residents said unidentified men hurled a crude bomb at them. “We are scared,” a resident told ANI. “There also have been robberies in the area. Demand administration to help us.”
Two-year-old boy, stuck in borewell for 109 hours, dies after being pulled out in Punjab
National Disaster Response Force personnel pulled out a two-year-old boy who had fallen into a 150-foot-deep unused borewell in Sangrur, Punjab after 109 hours early on Tuesday. However, Fatehveer Singh died after he was taken to a hospital in Chandigarh.
J&K: Two suspected militants killed in gunfight with security forces in Shopian district
Two suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Awneera area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. A police spokesperson said the suspected militants opened fire at the security forces. “Two terrorists were killed in the retaliatory firing by the security forces,” the police official said. “Arms and ammunition were recovered from the scene of the encounter.”
Finance ministry orders 12 tax officials to retire amid allegations of corruption: Reports
Twelve tax officials of the Ministry of Finance to were forced to retire on Monday. Unidentified officials in the Ministry of Finance said the complaints against the 12 officials include corruption, extortion, thwarting the promotion of colleagues, sexual harassment and acquisition of movable and immovable assets that were not disclosed to the proper authorities.
Donald Trump says India’s 50% tariff on US motorcycles is unacceptable and too high
United States President Donald Trump on Monday said India’s tariff on American motorcycles was too high and not acceptable to him. His comments come even after India reduced the tariff from 100% to 50%. “We’re not the foolish country that does so badly,” he told CBS news in an interview. “You look at India, very good friend of mine, Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi, you take a look at what they’ve done, 100% tax on a motorcycle. We charge them nothing.”
Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to Gurugram hospital
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram on Monday night. He was flown from Lucknow and taken straight to Medanta Hospital. However, the hospital has not shared any information about his health yet.
India’s GDP grew 4.5% between 2011-’12 and 2016-’17, not 7%, says former chief economic adviser
Former Chief Economic Adviser has said that India’s growth has been overestimated by 2.5% points per year between 2011-’12 and 2016-’17, a period that was led by both United Progressive Alliance and National Democratic Alliance governments. He wrote in The Indian Express on Tuesday that official estimates pegged average annual growth during this period at about 7%, whereas actual growth may have been 4.5%, according to his new research paper published at Harvard University.
Sushma Swaraj clarifies, says she hasn’t been made governor after minister congratulates her
Former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Monday clarified that she has not been made a governor, after senior party colleague and Union minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted his congratulations to her. Swaraj said that she had met Vice President Venkaiah Naidu after demitting office at the Ministry of External Affairs, which was “enough for Twitter to appoint me as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh”.
Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter account hacked, profile photo showed Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter account was hacked on Monday night by a group called the “Ayyildiz Tim Turkish Cyber Armny”. The Mumbai Police have initiated an inquiry into the hacking incident. The hacker group changed Bachchan’s display on his Twitter handle @SrBachchan to that of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.