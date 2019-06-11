West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday unveiled a new bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar at College Street in Kolkata. This comes a month after the statue of the 19th Century social reformer was vandalised in clashes that broke out at Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar College during a roadshow organised by Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on May 14.

Banerjee paid floral tributes to the leader at a ceremonial programme at Hare School grounds on College Street. She will then walk to Vidyasagar College where the statue will be reinstalled, ANI reported.

Several Trinamool Congress leaders, Bengal ministers, and some spiritual leaders attended the event, ANI reported.

Kolkata: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee garlands the bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar at a ceremonial programme at the Hare School ground in College Street. Later in the day the bust will be re-installed at Vidyasagar College. pic.twitter.com/pSYLK2vHLP — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2019

#FBLIVE Unveiling of Vidyasagar's Bust at College Street | কলেজ স্ট্রিটে ঈশ্বরচন্দ্র বিদ্যাসাগরের আবক্ষ মূর্তির পুনঃস্থাপন >> https://t.co/1iwKI8bm2Z — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 11, 2019

A few days after the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the BJP will install a grand statue of Vidyasagar at the same spot where his bust was desecrated. Modi had also blamed “goons of Trinamool Congress” for unleashing violence at the roadshow.

However, Banerjee had rejected Modi’s offer. “We are not going to take their [BJP’s] money, Bengal has enough resources,” she had said.