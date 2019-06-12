Three Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed and three security officials were injured after a patrol team was attacked by suspected militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

“Motorcycle-borne terrorists fired upon security officials,” said a CRPF spokesperson. “Three CRPF jawans attained martyrdom, three others were injured and evacuated to Janglad Mandi hospital. One militant neutralised, and the area cordoned off, re-inforcement reached. Firing on.”

The incident took place at KP Road near General Bus Stand, PTI reported. The suspected militants fired at the security forces with automatic rifles, and hurled grenades.

#WATCH Jammu & Kashmir: Gunshots heard at the site of Anantnag terrorist attack in which 3 CRPF personnel have lost their lives & 2 have been injured, SHO Anantnag also critically injured. 1 terrorist has been neutralized in the operation. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/Uspen8iC4p — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019

The gun battle between security forces and the suspected militants is still going on, said the state police. Unidentified officials said the station house officer at Anantnag Police Station, Arshad Ahmed, was among those injured. He has been reportedly shifted to Srinagar for treatment.

This attack comes almost four months after Pakistan-based outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed killed 40 security personnel in Pulwama on February 14. In retaliation, India targetted a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Balakot in Pakistan.

More details are awaited.