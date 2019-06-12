A pedestrian was killed in Mumbai’s Churchgate area on Wednesday after a portion of a cement hoarding fell on him, PTI reported. Madhukar Narvekar, 62, was passing through the Churchgate railway station building when a portion of a mural of Mahatma Gandhi fell on him, an official said. Narvekar was rushed to hospital but died due to injuries to his head and chest.

The incident took place around 12.20 pm, Mumbai Mirror reported. Western Railway has announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the deceased’s family.

Mumbai and coastal areas of Maharashtra experienced a windy Wednesday, with rainfall in some places, as Cyclone Vayu approached the Gujarat coast.

“The deceased had an aberration and was bleeding profusely from his head,” a doctor at Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital told The Hindu. “There were no other external injuries found. We tried to resuscitate him for an hour and declared dead when he did not respond. There were doctors from the Western Railway too, who were trying to stop his bleeding, but couldn’t succeed. The body has been sent for postmortem.”

The railway official told PTI that the part of the hoarding fell due to a strong wind blowing from the seaside. The 81-feet mural, a work of Brazilian street artist Eduardo Kobra, was installed at the station building in November 2017.

Meanwhile, three women were injured on Wednesday when an acrylic sheet from a skywalk at Swami Vivekananda Road in Bandra fell on them, The Hindu reported. The three women, identified as Malisa Najarat, 30, Sulakshana Vaze, 41, and Tejal Kadam, 27, were taken to the Holy Family Hospital and are in a stable condition.