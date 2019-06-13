The big news: Over 3 lakh people evacuated in Gujarat ahead of Cyclone Vayu, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Five CRPF personnel were killed in a gunfight in Anantnag, and the Cabinet approved Aadhaar amendment and triple talaq bills.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Amit Shah says 3 lakh people evacuated as Cyclone Vayu turns into ‘very severe’ storm: As many as 40 trains have been cancelled and 28 short-terminated, Western Railway said.
- Five CRPF personnel killed in Anantnag encounter, suspected militant gunned down: A gun battle between security forces and suspected militants is going on at the moment, said a CRPF spokesperson.
- Union Cabinet approves Aadhaar amendment, triple talaq bills: It approved extension of President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for six months, and also gave the nod for a bill for reservation in teachers’ posts to fill up 7,000 vacancies.
- Journalist Prashant Kanojia, arrested for video about Adityanath, released from jail: The Supreme Court had ordered the release of the journalist on bail on Tuesday.
- Chandraayan 2, India’s second moon mission, will be launched on July 15: The ISRO chairperson said they expect Chandrayaan to attempt landing on the lunar surface on September 6 or September 7.
- 149 cases filed for objectionable remarks against Kerala CMPinarayi Vijayan, says Congress leader: Cases have been filed against 12 state government employees and one central government employee, reports said.
- First woman Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president shot dead in Agra civil court: Darvesh Yadav, who was elected two days ago, was killed by her associate Manish Sharma, said the police.
- MEA says Centre has formally requested Malaysia to extradite Zakir Naik: The Ministry of External Affairs asserted that the fairness of the Indian justice system has never been in question.
- NIA arrests Coimbatore man suspected to be mastermind of Islamic State group’s Tamil Nadu module: The accused, identified as Mohammed Azarudeen, is suspected of recruiting individuals from Kerala and Tamil Nadu for carrying out terrorist attacks.
- CPI-based inflation rose marginally to 3.05% in May, shows government data: Food prices grew 1.83% in May compared to 1.1% in April.