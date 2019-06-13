A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Amit Shah says 3 lakh people evacuated as Cyclone Vayu turns into ‘very severe’ storm: As many as 40 trains have been cancelled and 28 short-terminated, Western Railway said.
  2. Five CRPF personnel killed in Anantnag encounter, suspected militant gunned down: A gun battle between security forces and suspected militants is going on at the moment, said a CRPF spokesperson.
  3. Union Cabinet approves Aadhaar amendment, triple talaq bills: It approved extension of President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for six months, and also gave the nod for a bill for reservation in teachers’ posts to fill up 7,000 vacancies.
  4. Journalist Prashant Kanojia, arrested for video about Adityanath, released from jail: The Supreme Court had ordered the release of the journalist on bail on Tuesday.
  5. Chandraayan 2, India’s second moon mission, will be launched on July 15: The ISRO chairperson said they expect Chandrayaan to attempt landing on the lunar surface on September 6 or September 7.
  6. 149 cases filed for objectionable remarks against Kerala CMPinarayi Vijayan, says Congress leader: Cases have been filed against 12 state government employees and one central government employee, reports said.
  7. First woman Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president shot dead in Agra civil court: Darvesh Yadav, who was elected two days ago, was killed by her associate Manish Sharma, said the police.
  8. MEA says Centre has formally requested Malaysia to extradite Zakir Naik: The Ministry of External Affairs asserted that the fairness of the Indian justice system has never been in question.
  9. NIA arrests Coimbatore man suspected to be mastermind of Islamic State group’s Tamil Nadu module: The accused, identified as Mohammed Azarudeen, is suspected of recruiting individuals from Kerala and Tamil Nadu for carrying out terrorist attacks.
  10. CPI-based inflation rose marginally to 3.05% in May, shows government data: Food prices grew 1.83% in May compared to 1.1% in April.