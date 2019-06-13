West Bengal Governor KN Tripathi will chair an all-party meeting on Thursday at 4 pm to discuss the ongoing post-poll violence in the state, said multiple reports.

Tripathi on Wednesday sent invitation letters to four parties – the ruling Trinamool Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The meeting will be “useful in creating a harmonious situation whereby peace and harmony prevails in the state for the benefit of the citizens”, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement, according to Asian Age.

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh welcomed the move. “We have received Tripathi’s letter,” he told PTI on Wednesday. “We would be attending tomorrow’s meeting.” State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee will represent the TMC. Congress leader Somen Mitra and CPI(M) veteran Surya Kanta Mishra are also expected to be present at the meeting.

The governor’s initiative came hours after clashes between BJP workers and the state police during a protest march in Kolkata. The police used water cannons, tear gas shells and batons to disperse protestors who were marching towards the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar to protest against political killings in the state.

Post-poll violence has been reported from various places across West Bengal after the BJP secured 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The BJP said at least three of its workers were killed in violence in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district last week. Following a scuffle between BJP workers and the state police, the Centre sent an advisory to the West Bengal government, expressing deep concern over the state of affairs. The BJP observed a “black day” across the state on Monday to protest the killings of its workers. The party also declared a 12-hour bandh in Basirhat.

Since Monday night, at least three people have been killed in the state while, according to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, 10 people have died in violence since the declaration of Lok Sabha election results.

On June 10, Tripathi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to apprise them of the situation in the state. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the governor on Tuesday, saying “every post has its constitutional limit”. She has earlier accused the governor of siding with the BJP.