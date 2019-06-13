Top news: Cyclone Vayu will not hit Gujarat, says IMD
Cyclone Vayu will skirt Gujarat, affect only coastal regions, says weather department
Cyclone Vayu will not hit Gujarat and will only affect the coastal regions of the state, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday morning. The severe cyclonic storm was earlier predicted to make landfall in Gujarat on Thursday afternoon. “It will pass nearby from Veraval, Porbandar, Dwarka,” Manorama Mohanty, a scientist at IMD, Ahmedabad, told ANI. “Its effect will be seen on the coastal regions as there will be heavy wind speed and heavy rain as well.”
Missing IAF aircraft: Rescuers fail to reach crash site due to difficult terrain, bad weather
A 15-member team of rescuers airlifted close to the site of the crash of an AN-32 transport aircraft failed to reach the area due to difficult terrain and inclement weather. Earlier on Wednesday, reports had said that some rescuers had managed to reach the site. Nine of the 15 climbers in the team are from the Air Force mountaineering team, four are from the Army and two are civilians.
West Bengal governor calls all-party meeting to discuss post-poll violence
West Bengal Governor KN Tripathi will chair an all-party meeting on Thursday at 4 pm to discuss the ongoing post-poll violence in the state. Tripathi sent invitation letters to four parties – the ruling Trinamool Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The meeting will be “useful in creating a harmonious situation whereby peace and harmony prevails in the state for the benefit of the citizens”, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.
US secretary of state says India should remove trade barriers
United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said that India should further open up its economy and “diversify” its energy portfolio. He made the remark during the India Ideas Summit of US-India Business Council in Washington DC. Pompeo said that countries which have allowed US firms to carry out “fair and reciprocal trade” have seen “real opportunity”.
Union Cabinet approves bill for reservation in teachers’ posts to fill up 7,000 vacancies
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Bill, 2019. The bill seeks to fill up more than 7,000 vacancies with direct recruitment of teachers under a quota system. The bill will replace the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Ordinance, 2019. It will be introduced in the upcoming session of Parliament, which begins on June 17.
Delhi: Dust storm brings relief from heat, 27 flights diverted from IGI Airport
A severe dust storm hit Delhi on Wednesday evening following which flight operations were temporarily stopped. Temperature came down following the dust storm in the national Capital. Total 27 flights were diverted from Delhi airport till 7.50 pm due to severe dust storm.
Five CRPF personnel killed in Anantnag encounter, suspected militant gunned down
Five Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed and four security officials were injured after a patrol team was attacked by suspected militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. A militant was killed in the encounter and an AK series assault rifle was recovered from him, the news agency reported quoting officials. The incident took place at KP Road near General Bus Stand.