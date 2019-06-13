A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Xi Jinping has accepted Narendra Modi’s invitation to visit India this year, says foreign secretary: The prime minister met the Chinese president in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit  
  2. Protesting doctors defy West Bengal CM’s ultimatum, to continue strike till demands are met: Delhi’s AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association said they will boycott work on Friday to support doctors’ strike in West Bengal. 
  3. India is planning to launch its own space station, says ISRO chief K Sivan: The project will be an extension of the Gaganyaan mission, the country’s first manned mission to space, Sivan told reporters in New Delhi.  
  4. PM Narendra Modi should use mandate to improve ties with Pakistan, says Imran Khan: The Pakistan prime minister said he hoped India would take up his country’s offer for peace talks.  
  5. BJP has still not reached its peak in terms of electoral performance, says Amit ShahFormer Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been tasked with increasing the party’s membership by 20%, said a BJP leader.  
  6. Congress and Janata Dal (United) to oppose triple talaq bill in Parliament: The JD(U), which is a member of the NDA in Bihar, said the controversy surrounding the practice of triple talaq should be resolved by society.  
  7. Vidarbha region sizzles at 44 degrees Celsius, Delhi is 40 degrees: Birds have fallen from the sky in Hyderabad due to exhaustion after the temperature there had risen to 47 degrees Celsius.  
  8. Mumbai Police close sexual harassment case filed against Nana Patekar by Tanushree Dutta: The police told a court in Andheri that there was no evidence to suggest Patekar harassed the actor on the sets of a movie in 2008.  
  9. In Uganda, Ebola kills two people, including a child, who crossed over from the Congo: The five-year-old child died and his grandmother died at an Ebola treatment unit in the town of Mpondwe-Lhubiriha on Wednesday.  
  10. Two NRC officials in Assam arrested for allegedly accepting bribe to add woman’s name to database: The office of the state coordinator of the national register said the two did not have any role in the process of including or excluding names from the list.  