Top news: Doctors across India observe strikes in solidarity with colleagues in West Bengal
The biggest stories of the day.
Doctors in Delhi, Hyderabad and Maharashtra are observing strikes on Friday in protest against the assault on doctors in West Bengal. The ongoing doctors strike has paralysed services in most of West Bengal’s government hospitals.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said he hoped his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will use the big mandate he won in the Lok Sabha elections to improve relations between the two nations.
Bihar encephalitis outbreak: Toll rises to 50 in Muzaffarpur district
The toll in the encephalitis outbreak in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district increased to 50 on Thursday after seven more children died of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome. Of the 50 deaths, 48 have occurred this month. State Health Minister Mangal Pandey is scheduled to visit Muzaffarpur on Friday to take stock of the situation.
Uttarakhand: 32-member team launches fresh expedition to locate 8 climbers near Nanda Devi peak
A 32-member team, including 11 mountaineers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, launched a fresh expedition on Thursday to retrieve the bodies of eight climbers who attempted to scale Nanda Devi East peak on May 25. The team also includes personnel from the State Disaster Response Force and the National Disaster Response Force. Pithoragarh District Magistrate Vijay Kumar Jogdande said the team left for Munsiyari on Thursday.
Chhattisgarh: Raipur resident arrested for posting ‘abusive comments’ about CM Bhupesh Baghel
The police in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur have arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly posting objectionable remarks about Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Unidentified senior police officers said a man, identified as Lalit Yadav, was arrested on June 9 after they received a complaint from Congress workers. Yadav was booked under Section 67(A) of the Information Technology Act, which deals with online obscenity. Yadav is a resident of Saragaon in Raipur district.
West Bengal doctors’ agitation: NRS Medical College principal and medical superintendent resign
The principal and medical superintendent of the state-run Neel Ratan Sircar Medical College in Kolkata resigned late on Thursday night amid an ongoing junior doctors’ strike that has paralysed services in most of West Bengal’s government hospitals. The junior doctors at the hospital went on a strike on Tuesday, a day after the family of a patient allegedly attacked two interns. Soon, the protests spread to state-run medical facilities across the state.
Pakistan extends ban on airspace along eastern border with India till June 28
The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority on Thursday extended the ban on the use of the airspace along its eastern border with India till June 28. This is the third extension since the ban was put in place on February 26, when India targetted a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Balakot in Pakistan. The country has since opened only two out of 11 routes that go through South Pakistan. On March 27, Pakistan opened its airspace for all flights excluding those to New Delhi, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur.
BJP’s Indore MP opposes Railways plan to provide massage services on trains, calls it ‘standardless’
Shankar Lalwani, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Indore, has questioned the Indian Railways’ proposal to provide massage services to passengers on board trains and called it “standardless”. The Ratlam division of the Western Railway zone had announced last week that massage facility will be made available on board 39 trains departing from Indore.
Cyclone Vayu skirts Gujarat as it moves towards Oman, state to remain on high alert for 24 hours
Cyclone Vayu on Thursday began moving away from the Gujarat coast towards Oman, but Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the state will remain on high alert in view of strong winds and rain along the coast. Rupani said the cyclone “no longer poses any danger” but the administration in the coastal region will remain on alert. He also said schools in coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch will remain closed on Friday.
PM Narendra Modi should use mandate to improve ties with Pakistan, says Imran Khan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that he hoped his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will use the big mandate he won in the Lok Sabha elections to improve relations between the two nations. Khan told a Russian media outlet during an interview that Pakistan’s main difference with India is Kashmir. “And if the heads of two countries resolve, if two governments decide, this issue can be resolved,” he said. “But, unfortunately, we have not had much success from India so far.”