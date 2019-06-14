United States President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders has quit her post and will leave by the end of the month.

“She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job!” Trump tweeted. “I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!”

After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

Sanders started out as deputy press secretary before she replaced Sean Spicer as the White House spokesperson in July 2017, BBC reported. She has, however, not briefed the press since March 11.

The 36-year-old was a faithful representative for the Trump administration but has hosted fewer press conferences than any of her 13 predecessors, according to the The American Presidency Project.

The White House spokesperson has often been accused of repeatedly lying to the media, a charge that Sanders denied. She has also been blamed for doing away with daily press briefings that were the norm in the White House under previous presidents.

“I am blessed and forever grateful to [Donald Trump] for the opportunity to serve and proud of everything he’s accomplished,” she tweeted after Trump’s announcement. “I love the President and my job. The most important job I’ll ever have is being a mom to my kids and it’s time for us to go home. Thank you Mr President!”

“I’m going to continue to be one of the most outspoken and loyal supporters of the president and his agenda and I know he’s going to have an incredible six more years and get a lot more done,” AFP quoted Sanders as saying.