A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Over 100 doctors working at West Benagl-run hospitals resign as protests continue: Protestors sought an unconditional apology from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while the Calcutta High Court refused to pass any interim order on the strike.
  2. Suspected Maoists kill five security personnel in Seraikela district in Jharkhand: The attackers also looted weapons from the personnel.   
  3. Countries that support terrorism must be held accountable, says PM Narendra Modi at SCO summit: The prime minister said that in order to tackle the danger of terrorism, all humanitarian powers should come forward together.  
  4. Southern Railway withdraws circular asking staff to speak only in English and Hindi after protests: The circular asked station staff and train operation controllers to avoid using regional languages for official communication.  
  5. ‘Those living in Bengal will have to learn to speak in Bengali’, says CM Mamata BanerjeeThe chief minister claimed that some people threaten Bengalis and that she will no longer tolerate it.  
  6. Display credits and titles of serials in languages they are aired, Centre tells TV channelsThe Information and Broadcasting Ministry said it had noticed that Hindi and regional language channels display credit in English.  
  7. JEE Advanced results declared, Maharashtra’s Kartikey Gupta is the topper: Himanshu Gaurav Singh from Allahabad came second while New Delhi’s Archit Bubna secured the third place.  
  8. Three Kashmiri separatists sent to judicial custody till July 12 in connection with terror funding caseA Delhi court sent the three accused to custody after the National Investigation Agency did not want to seek further custodial interrogation.  
  9. At least 13 people killed in dust storm, hailstorm-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh since Wednesday: One person was wounded and 22 animals also died, the office of Relief Commissioner GS Priyadarshi said.  
  10. Dalit man allegedly hacked to death in Gujarat’s Thangadh town, two arrested: Reports said the two accused belong to the upper caste Darbar community.  