The Shiv Sena on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party won the Lok Sabha elections with a clear majority because of its pledge to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The remark comes a day before party chief Uddhav Thackeray’s visit to Ayodhya.

“We don’t want to take any credit for the construction of Ram temple,” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told ANI. “Earlier also we had said that it would be constructed under the leadership of [Prime Minister Naredra] Modi and Yogi [Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath]. The majority in 2019 polls for the BJP -led NDA is for the construction of Ram temple.”

“Uddhav Thackeray is coming to Ayodhya tomorrow [Sunday],” Raut continued. “He will offer prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla shrine in Ayodhya. All 18 newly-elected MPs will also visit. This time, the atmosphere is better. Earlier, the atmosphere was tense.”

Raut said Thackeray had said during his last visit that the matter is not political but about faith. The Shiv Sena chief will on Sunday fulfill the promise he had made before the Lok Sabha elections to return to Ayodhya, Raut added.

On June 7, Raut had said that “people will beat us with shoes” if the BJP and Shiv Sena continue to delay the Ram temple matter. “Now the election is over, the government is back, so should we forget Ram Lalla and Ayodhya?” he had asked.

Thackeray had visited Ayodhya in November 2018 and had asked the Centre for a date for the construction of the Ram temple. The Shiv Sena has also demanded that an ordinance be introduced to facilitate the construction of the shrine.

The Supreme Court had earlier this year sent the Ayodhya land dispute to an external mediation panel, led by retired Supreme Court judge FMI Kalifulla and comprising spiritual leader Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu.