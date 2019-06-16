The big news: Narendra Modi holds NDA meet ahead of Parliament session, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: West Bengal doctors said they were open to meeting the chief minister, and 83 people have died in Bihar’s encephalitis outbreak.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘NDA to fulfil dreams of 130 crore Indians’, says Modi after BJP parliamentary party and NDA meetings: Prime Minister Modi said the BJP will be at the forefront of ‘pro-people governance’.
- Bengal’s protesting doctors say CM is free to choose venue for talks but should be open to media: The protestors had earlier turned down Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s offer of talks behind closed doors.
- Toll in Bihar encephalitis outbreak rises to 83, Union health minister reaches Muzaffarpur: A medical bulletin stated that 69 children have died at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital and 14 at Kejriwal Matrisadan till 9 am on Sunday.
- Congress needs ‘major surgery’, Rahul Gandhi needs to take charge, says Veerappa Moily: The veteran Congress leader said that Gandhi must be given a substantial amount of time to prove his worth.
- J&K separatist leaders received foreign funds and used them for personal gains, claims NIA: Kashmiri separatists Shabir Shah, Asiya Andrabi and Masarat Alam Bhat and Yasin Malik were arrested in a terror funding case earlier this month.
- People have right to cheer for any team, says Mehbooba Mufti as India and Pakistan play at World Cup: In 2014, 67 Kashmiri students were suspended from a university in Meerut after they allegedly celebrated Pakistan’s win against India during the Asia Cup.
- Saudi Arabia blames Iran for attacks on its oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman said the kingdom will not ‘hesitate to deal with any threat to our people’.
- Twenty-six child labourers rescued from biscuit factory in Raipur: A government task force searched Parle-G’s factory in Amasivni in Raipur after receiving information that minors were employed there.
- Wife of Israel PM Netanyahu admits to misusing state funds, has to pay fine: Sara Netanyahu will escape a conviction of aggravated fraud, but will need to pay a fine of more than Rs 10 lakh and will have a criminal record.
- At least 40 people die of heatwave in a day in Bihar, 27 in Aurangabad alone: In Gaya, 12 people died of heatstroke.