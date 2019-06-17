Top news: First Parliament session after elections begins today, government likely to push key bills
The biggest stories of the day.
The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will begin on Monday. The Monsoon Session of the Lok Sabha will comprise 30 sittings spread over 40 days. The Rajya Sabha will sit 27 times over a span of 37 days. The government led by Narendra Modi will attempt to pass the triple talaq bill and the Aadhaar Amendment bill. Parliament will also have to ratify a central decision to extend President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for six months.
The toll from suspected Acute Encephalitis Syndrome reached 93 in Bihar on Sunday. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan who visited Muzaffarpur, one of the worst-affected towns, had faced protests from families of patients, especially at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital. People demonstrated against the inadequate facilities at the hospital and alleged negligence on the part of hospital staff.
Here are other top stories of the day:
Live updates
Facebook user who spread fake news of Tripura CM’s divorce sent to three-day police custody
A local court in Agartala on Sunday remanded Facebook user Anupam Paul, who was arrested for posting fake news about Chief Minister Biplab Deb’s divorce, in police custody for three days. Paul, who had been on the run since April 26, was arrested by a special team of Tripura Police Crime Branch in New Delhi on June 10.
‘What is happening in West Bengal’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat urges state to act against violence
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday criticised the West Bengal administration for the violence that erupted in the state during the Lok Sabha elections and has continued since then.
J&K: Police officer injured in Anantnag militant attack dies, toll rises to six
A police officer who was wounded in a militant attack in Anantnag district in South Kashmir on June 12 died of his injuries on Sunday. Five Central Reserve Police Force personnel died and four security personnel were injured in Wednesday’s attack. A militant was also killed in the encounter.
World Cup: Rohit Sharma’s majestic ton helps India extend winning streak against hapless Pakistan
India produced a superb all-round performance to outplay Pakistan by 89 runs in a World Cup match in Manchester on Sunday and extended their winning record against their arch-rivals to 7-0 in the history of the tournament.
