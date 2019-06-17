Suspected militants attacked an Army convoy with an improvised explosive device in Arihal village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, reports said. There are no reports of any casualties yet, according to NDTV.

Residents in the area said that “intense firing” took place after the blast, according to Greater Kashmir. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

More details are awaited.

The attack came months after 40 CRPF personnel died in an attack in Pulwama in February. A militant drove an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus in Pulwama. Jaish-e-Mohammed, a militant outfit claimed responsibility for the attack. India retaliated by targeting a Jaish camp in Balakot in Pakistan with airstrikes. The airstrikes were described by the Indian government as a “non-military preemptive action”.