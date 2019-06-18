A look at the headlines right now:

Junior doctors of Kolkata’s NRS Medical College call off strike after meeting Mamata Banerjee: The chief minister had assured them of better security at hospitals. JP Nadda appointed BJP working president: The posting came since the party president, Amit Shah, is now a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet. Former Egypt President Mohammed Morsi dies in court: He was the country’s first democratically-elected leader.

Heatwave toll rises to 76 in Bihar’s Aurangabad, Gaya and Nawada districts: Gaya recorded a maximum temperature of 42.4°C, five degrees above normal on Monday.

TMC Noapara MLA Sunil Singh, 12 councillors join BJP: Singh said that the public in West Bengal wants ‘Sab ka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

Congress leader moves SC against EC’s decision to hold separate bye-polls to two Gujarat seats: Paresh Dhanani asked the court to direct the poll panel to conduct simultaneous bye-elections for filling up Rajya Sabha vacancies in all states.

Army convoy attacked in Pulwama: Defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia claimed it was a failed attempt. In Anantnag, an Army Major was killed during a gunfight, and another officer and two soldiers were injured.

Opposition leaders create ruckus during oath taking of Pragya Singh Thakur in Lok Sabha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and several other leaders took oath as MPs. Lenders send debt-ridden Jet Airways to bankruptcy court after failing to get investors: The consortium of lenders, led by the State Bank of India, had received only one conditional bid.

Tamil Nadu reels under water crisis, IT firms and hotels in Chennai severely hit by shortage: IT companies in Chennai have asked employees to work from home while some hotels have stopped serving meals for lunch.