Top news: Heatwave kills 76 people in three Bihar districts of Aurangabad, Gaya and Nawada
A heatwave over the past week has killed at least 76 people in three districts in Bihar – Aurangabad, Gaya and Nawada. Around 150 people have also been hospitalised in state-run institutions. The administrations in these districts have ordered stoppage of construction and MNREGA activities during the daytime.
Junior doctors of Kolkata’s NRS Medical College and Hospital called off their week-long protest on Monday, hours after they met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. During the meeting, the chief minister assured the doctors of better security at hospitals.
India will be most populous country by 2027, says United Nations report
India’s population will surpass that of China by 2027, the United Nations said in its World Population Prospects report for 2019, released on Monday. China is currently the world’s most populous country, with India at the second spot. The 2011 census had put India’s population at 1.21 billion. The next census will be carried out in 2021.
‘Strikes and cricket match can’t be compared’: Pakistan Army criticises Amit Shah
The Pakistan Army on Monday criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement referring to the India cricket team’s victory over Pakistan at the World Cup on Sunday as “another strike”. Major General Asif Ghafoor, who is the director general of the Pakistan Army’s media wing, on Monday said a cricket match and air strikes cannot be compared.
Bihar heatwave: Toll rises to 76 in Aurangabad, Gaya and Nawada districts
The toll in three Bihar districts worst affected by a heatwave rose to 76 on Monday. Aurangabad has reported 33 deaths since last week, Gaya 31 and Nawada 12, the Disaster Management Department said. The Bihar government has ordered all schools and colleges to remain closed until June 22. All markets in Aurangabad, Gaya and Nawada will remain closed from 11 am to 5 pm. All construction activities will cease from 10 am in the morning until the evening.
Congress leader moves SC against EC’s decision to hold separate bye-polls to two Gujarat seats
Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly Paresh Dhanani on Monday moved the Supreme Court against the decision of the Election Commission of India to hold separate bye-polls to two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat. Dhanani, a Congress MLA, asked the court to direct the poll panel to conduct simultaneous bye-elections for filling up Rajya Sabha vacancies in all states.
West Bengal: TMC Noapara MLA Sunil Singh, 12 councillors join BJP
A Trinamool Congress legislator and 12 party councillors in West Bengal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at an event in New Delhi on Monday. Trinamool Congress Noapara MLA Sunil Singh is the fourth lawmaker to quit the ruling party after the Lok Sabha election results were declared.
Jet Airways: Lenders send debt-ridden airline to bankruptcy court after failing to get investors
Jet Airways (India) Limited on Monday was referred to the National Company Law Tribunal for bankruptcy proceedings. This comes after the lenders were unable to find a suitable investor and received only a conditional bid, they said in a statement. “After due deliberations, lenders have decided to seek resolution under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code since only a conditional bid was received and requirement of the investor for SEBI [Securities and Exchange Board of India] exemptions and resolution of all creditors is possible under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code,” the consortium of lenders, led by the State Bank of India, said in the statement.
Opposition leaders create ruckus during oath taking of Pragya Singh Thakur in Lok Sabha
Opposition parties on Monday created a ruckus during the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha while Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur took oath. Lawmakers opposed to the prefix “Sadhvi” and the addition of her guru’s name along with hers while taking oath as a newly-elected member of the Parliament.
West Bengal: Junior doctors of NRS Medical College call off strike after meeting Mamata Banerjee
Junior doctors of Kolkata’s NRS Medical College and Hospital called off their week-long protest on Monday, hours after they met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the chief minister,” the junior doctors said in a statement. “After an enormous movement, the meeting and discussions with our CM met a logical end. Considering everything, we expect the government to solve the issues as discussed in due time.”
Mehul Choksi claims he left India for medical check-up, not because of PNB scam
Diamond merchant Mehul Choksi, who is accused of defrauding the Punjab National Bank of Rs 13,000 crore along with his nephew Nirav Modi, told the Bombay High Court on Monday that he left India for a medical check-up and not because of the scam. In January, he surrendered his Indian citizenship and passport to authorities in Antigua and Barbuda. This came five months after he claimed to have “lawfully applied” to become a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda to expand his business interests in the Caribbean.