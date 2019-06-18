A special court in Allahabad on Tuesday convicted four persons and acquitted one in the 2005 Ayodhya terror attack case, PTI reported. The four convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Two residents and five gunmen were killed in a crossfire that followed the attack on a makeshift temple at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in the city of Ayodhya in Uttar on July 5, 2005. Seven personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were injured.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had arrested five persons in the case – one from Saharanpur and the others from Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir.

The verdict was announced in Naini Central Jail, where the accused are lodged.

More details are awaited.