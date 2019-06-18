Jammu and Kashmir: Eight civilians injured in grenade blast in Pulwama, say reports
Two of them are said to be in a critical condition.
Eight civilians were injured in a grenade blast in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening, GNS news agency reported. Two of them were in a critical condition.
The blast took place after suspected militants threw the grenade at a police station. Those who were injured were pedestrians and were taken to a hospital.
The security forces are looking for the attackers.
More details are awaited.
The attack came a day after suspected militants attacked an Army convoy with an improvised explosive device in Arihal village of Pulwama district. Two Army personnel succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday.
In another incident in South Kashmir, an Army major was killed in a gunfight with suspected militants in Anantnag district on Monday. Another Army major and two soldiers were injured.
The incidents came months after 40 security personnel died in an attack in Pulwama in February.