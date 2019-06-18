Eight civilians were injured in a grenade blast in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening, GNS news agency reported. Two of them were in a critical condition.

The blast took place after suspected militants threw the grenade at a police station. Those who were injured were pedestrians and were taken to a hospital.

The security forces are looking for the attackers.

More details are awaited.

J&K: Terrorists lobbed a grenade at Pulwama police station which exploded outside the station, today. Some civilians have received injuries. The area has been cordoned off. pic.twitter.com/ruBy9HCOYv — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

The attack came a day after suspected militants attacked an Army convoy with an improvised explosive device in Arihal village of Pulwama district. Two Army personnel succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday.

In another incident in South Kashmir, an Army major was killed in a gunfight with suspected militants in Anantnag district on Monday. Another Army major and two soldiers were injured.

The incidents came months after 40 security personnel died in an attack in Pulwama in February.