A video of crying schoolchildren caused outrage on social media on Tuesday after Army personnel allegedly beat up their bus driver in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported. Some students alleged that the Army personnel had assaulted the driver and threatened to beat them too if they cried.

The driver, identified as Gulzar Ahmad Rather, sustained head injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The video on social media showed terrified children, with some claiming that the “driver uncle” was thrashed by soldiers without any reason, PTI reported. The students alleged the Army personnel, while assaulting the driver, threatened to beat them too if they cried.

“We were stuck in a traffic jam when a convoy of army personnel suddenly appeared out of nowhere,” a student said, according to NDTV. “They badly assaulted driver uncle.”

There were reportedly over 50 students in the bus when the incident took place.

The police said they are still ascertaining the facts, NDTV reported. “I have met the school management and assured action in the incident,” an officer said. “We have not received a formal complaint so far.”

Disturbing visuals from Shopian. Terrified school children crying after their school bus driver was beaten by security forces. pic.twitter.com/oCcc0Zgsvq — Nazir Masoodi (@nazir_masoodi) June 18, 2019

