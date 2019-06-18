The Congress on Tuesday suspended senior leader and Karnataka MLA Roshan Baig from the party for alleged anti-party activities, reported PTI.

“All India Congress Committee has approved the proposal sent by KPCC [Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee]to take action against R Roshan Baig, MLA on account of his anti-party activities,” the state Congress said in a release. “He has been suspended from the party with immediate effect, on the basis of inquiry conducted on this matter.”

In May, the Congress had issued a show cause notice to Baig after he said state party president Dinesh Gundu Rao, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and party general secretary KC Venugopal should be held responsible “if the party comes up with a below par performance in the Lok Sabha elections”. His comments came after the exit polls predicted a debacle for the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance. The party and its ally, Janata Dal (Secular), won two seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance bagged the remaining 26 seats.

Baig even called Venugopal a buffoon.

Baig had also alleged that portfolios in the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress government “were sold” and minorities were ignored. He even appealed to Muslims to compromise with the situation if the NDA returns to power. “Where we will not get respect, we will not want to remain there,” he had said. “If someone makes us sit with love and affection, we will sit with them.”