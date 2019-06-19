Top news: Narendra Modi to hold all-party meet to discuss ‘One Nation, One Election’ today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the heads of political parties on on Wednesday to discuss the idea of simultaneous national and state elections among other matters. Modi had invited heads of all parties with an MP in the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha, but Mamata Banerjee has refused to attend the meeting. Some other Opposition parties are also likely to skip the meeting.
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved an ordinance making it mandatory for new and existing private universities to give an undertaking that they will not be involved in “any anti-national activity”.
PM Narendra Modi to meet heads of political parties today, simultaneous polls on the agenda
Delhi: Scuffle breaks out between hospital employees and relatives of child who was allegedly raped
A crowd ransacked a hospital in outer Delhi on Tuesday after doctors at the facility referred a minor rape survivor to another hospital for medical tests. Relatives of a six-year-old girl who was allegedly raped earlier in the day damaged furniture chairs and attacked guards at the Maharshi Valmiki Hospital in Bawana area after the doctors there said they did not have the facilities to examine if the child was sexually assaulted.
Delhi: BJP MP claims mosques are ‘mushrooming’, seeks immediate action to address ‘menace’
Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma on Tuesday wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal seeking “immediate action” on the alleged mushrooming of mosques on government land and roads in several parts of the city, including his constituency.
Mumbai: Water stock in seven lakes supplying to city dips to 6.1%
The water stock in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai dipped to 6.1% of the total capacity on Tuesday, the lowest in three years. The useful water stock in Upper Vaitarna stood at zero, while it was at 0.9% in Bhatsa lake. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation supplies 3,420 million litres of water daily, while the stock at the seven lakes stood at 88,743 million litres as on June 18. The stock in the reservoirs on the corresponding date in 2017 and 2018 were 2,70,000 million litres and 2,15,000 million litres.
UP: Private universities must promise to avoid ‘anti-national activity’, says new ordinance
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved an ordinance making it mandatory for new and existing private universities to give an undertaking that they will not be involved in “any anti-national activity”. Universities would also have to submit that they will not allow such activities to take place within their premises or in the name of the university.
Karnataka: Congress suspends MLA Roshan Baig for alleged anti-party activities
The Congress on Tuesday suspended senior leader and Karnataka MLA Roshan Baig from the party for alleged anti-party activities. In May, the Congress had issued a show cause notice to Baig after he said state party president Dinesh Gundu Rao, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and party general secretary KC Venugopal should be held responsible “if the party comes up with a below par performance in the Lok Sabha elections”.
Tamil Nadu: Over 300 artistes start online petition in support of Pa Ranjith
Over 300 artistes in Tamil Nadu have come out in support of filmmaker Pa Ranjith saying that he was “being vehemently attacked and abused for his views” on emperor Raja Raja Chola. Ranjith had spoken about how the Dalit community had been massively oppressed under the emperor’s regime.
J&K: Viral video shows terrified schoolchildren crying after soldiers allegedly assault bus driver
A video of crying schoolchildren caused outrage on social media on Tuesday after Army personnel allegedly beat up their bus driver in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. Some students alleged that the Army personnel had assaulted the driver and threatened to beat them too if they cried.
Tamil Nadu: Groundwater depleted but media shouldn’t create an ‘illusion’ of water scarcity, says CM
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday accused the media of “creating an illusion” of water scarcity in the state, even as the Madras High Court criticised his government for alleged mismanagement of water resources. He said drought and deficient monsoon had depleted groundwater levels but claimed that the problem was not as big as it was being made out.