The Chhattisgarh Police have filed a case against 20 people, including two former Bharatiya Janata Party MPs and a Congress leader, in connection with an alleged chit fund scam, PTI reported on Tuesday. One of the former MPs booked, Abhishek Singh, is the son of former Chief Minister Raman Singh.

Former BJP MP Madhusudan Yadav and Congress leader Naresh Dakaliya were also booked. The three leaders were accused of acting as star campaigners for chit fund company Anmol India in Surguja district. The company shut its operations in 2016.

The case was filed under Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and the Chhattisgarh Protection of Depositors Interest Act. The others who were booked are directors and core committee members of the company. Nobody has been arrested so far.

The case was filed on Monday at Ambikapur City Kotwali police station based on a complaint by investor-cum-agent Prem Sagar Gupta, said Inspector General of Police (Surguja range) KC Agrawal.

Gupta had filed a plea in a local court, claiming that police had failed to act on his complaint. After this, the court had asked police to investigate the matter and submit a final report.

Abhishek Singh denied having any connection with the company. “I never had any connection with the company,” he told PTI. “The matter will not stand in the court.”