The Delhi High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea over alleged police assault on a Gramin Seva driver and his son in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, PTI reported. Justices Jayant Nath and Najmi Waziri said the matter will be heard at 2.15 pm on Wednesday.

The plea sought an inquiry by an independent agency like the Central Bureau of Investigation to investigate the June 16 incident, ANI reported.

A group of policemen had beat up a Gramin Seva driver and his son and dragged him across the road in Mukherjee Nagar area of the city on Sunday after an accident. Videos of the assault were shared widely on social media. In one of the videos, the driver was seen chasing policemen with a sword, while in another video, the policemen were seen beating him with sticks and dragging them on the road in northwest Delhi.

The policemen, identified as Assistant Sub-inspectors Sanjay Malik and Devendra and Constable Pushpendra, were suspended following the incident. The driver Sarabjeet Singh was booked under sections of the penal code pertaining to attempt to murder and attacking a public servant on duty.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had condemned the “police brutality” and demanded an impartial probe.