Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said he cannot express the pain that he goes through every day, while alleging that Bharatiya Janata Party leaders had offered an MLA of his Janata Dal (Secular) Rs 10 crore to switch loyalties.

“I promise I will fulfil your expectations,” he said, according to ANI. “I can’t express the pain I am going through every day. But I need to solve the pain of people of the state. I have the responsibility of running the government smoothly.”

There has been tension with the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance in Karnataka, with war of words between the two parties, or defection of its leaders always a threat. Kumaraswamy has been seen making emotional remarks about his difficulties a number of times.

Kumaraswamy said: “One of our MLAs called me after he got a call by a BJP leader. They offered him Rs 10 crore to leave JD(S) and join BJP. These attempts are being done continuously by BJP leaders. But by God’s grace and your blessings this government is safe for another four years.”

However, Karnataka Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in response that there is no threat to the state government. He said “they [BJP] are desperately trying but will not succeed”.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday dissolved itself, a day after it had suspended MLA Roshan Baig for anti-party activities. State Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao said the committee will be reconstituted.

On June 1, Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa had said that the party leadership has instructed him not to be involved in any plans to destabilise the state government. “The BJP is not eager to come to power and there is no need for that,” Yeddyurappa said.

On May 30, Yeddyurappa had said the BJP will “remain silent for the time being”. “They [Congress] may fight with each other and anything can happen,” he added. “We have been clearly informed not to disturb or attempt to topple the government in the state.” The state BJP chief claimed that Siddaramaiah had tried to send four Congress MLAs to join the BJP in order to topple the state government.

The Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections together. However, they won just two seats between them, while the BJP emerged victorious in 25 out of 28 constituencies.