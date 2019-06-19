The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, was named the top Indian university in the world in the QS World University rankings 2020 for the second straight year on Wednesday. The university has been ranked 152nd in a list of the top 1,000 colleges in the world. Last year, it was ranked 162.

IIT-Delhi, at the 182nd position, and Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (ranked 184) are the other two Indian universities in the top 200 in the 2020 list.

Among private universities, the Manipal Academy of Higher Education is the top placed Indian college, in the 701-750 ranking band. There are a total of 23 Indian institutions in the top 1,000, of which only five are privately-run enterprises, The Hindu reported.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, United States, has retained its position as the best university in the world. Stanford University and Harvard University, also in the US, have been placed second and third. The University of Oxford in the United Kingdom and the California Institute of Technology are ranked fourth and fifth.

In Asia, the top-ranked college is Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, at No 11. The National University of Singapore is also ranked 11th in the world.

China’s Tsinghua University is the best college in the country at No 16, followed by Peking University and the University of Tokyo.

The universities are ranked on parameters such as academic reputation, employer reputation, citation per faculty, faculty student ratio, international faculty and international students.