The big news: PM to form panel to examine ‘one nation, one election’ idea, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Economic Affairs Council said new system of measuring GDP was being used elsewhere too, and a Bareilly doctor was suspended for negligence.
A look at the headlines right now:
- PM Narendra Modi discusses simultaneous polls at all-party meeting, will form panel to examine idea: Union minister Rajnath Singh said most political parties supported the idea of ‘One Nation, One Election’ during the meeting.
- On GDP row, PM’s advisory body says other countries are also using new system of calculating growth rates: The council refuted former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian’s claim that GDP growth was overestimated between 2011-’12 and 2016-’17.
- Government doctor suspended after infant dies of alleged negligence in Bareilly: The child’s parents claimed that they were referred back and forth between two sections of the Maharana Pratap District Hospital for over three hours.
- BJP MP Om Birla elected Lok Sabha speaker, vows to run House impartially: In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Birla said the Parliament is not for sloganeering and he will run it by the rules.
- Investigators into MH17 crash say three Russians, one Ukrainian identified as suspects: The accused will face murder charges.
- At least 90 people dead so far in Aurangabad, Gaya and Nawada districts of Bihar due to heatwave: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered an environment survey of the state over the next four days.
- BJP MP Sunny Deol gets EC notice for allegedly exceeding Rs 70-lakh spending limit during elections: The Gurdaspur district election officer said it was a ‘normal statutory notice’ that had been sent to every candidate for accounts reconciliation.
- Congress dissolves Karnataka committee a day after MLA Roshan Baig’s suspension: Baig alleged that he was being targeted, and said that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah could be the reason behind his suspension from the party.
- Two former IL&FS executives arrested by Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case: Arun K Saha and K Ramachand will be presented in a special anti-corruption court in Mumbai on Thursday.
- Arctic permafrost is thawing 70 years earlier than expected, find scientists, says report: Vladimir Romanovsky, who was part of the expedition to the Canadian Arctic, said this shows the climate is now warmer than at any time in the last 5,000 years.