A look at the headlines right now:

PM Narendra Modi discusses simultaneous polls at all-party meeting, will form panel to examine idea: Union minister Rajnath Singh said most political parties supported the idea of ‘One Nation, One Election’ during the meeting. On GDP row, PM’s advisory body says other countries are also using new system of calculating growth rates: The council refuted former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian’s claim that GDP growth was overestimated between 2011-’12 and 2016-’17. Government doctor suspended after infant dies of alleged negligence in Bareilly: The child’s parents claimed that they were referred back and forth between two sections of the Maharana Pratap District Hospital for over three hours. BJP MP Om Birla elected Lok Sabha speaker, vows to run House impartially: In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Birla said the Parliament is not for sloganeering and he will run it by the rules. Investigators into MH17 crash say three Russians, one Ukrainian identified as suspects: The accused will face murder charges. At least 90 people dead so far in Aurangabad, Gaya and Nawada districts of Bihar due to heatwave: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered an environment survey of the state over the next four days. BJP MP Sunny Deol gets EC notice for allegedly exceeding Rs 70-lakh spending limit during elections: The Gurdaspur district election officer said it was a ‘normal statutory notice’ that had been sent to every candidate for accounts reconciliation.

Congress dissolves Karnataka committee a day after MLA Roshan Baig’s suspension: Baig alleged that he was being targeted, and said that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah could be the reason behind his suspension from the party. Two former IL&FS executives arrested by Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case: Arun K Saha and K Ramachand will be presented in a special anti-corruption court in Mumbai on Thursday. Arctic permafrost is thawing 70 years earlier than expected, find scientists, says report: Vladimir Romanovsky, who was part of the expedition to the Canadian Arctic, said this shows the climate is now warmer than at any time in the last 5,000 years.

