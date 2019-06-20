Top news: Adityanath government suspends doctor after alleged negligence leads to infant’s death
Assam: Woman’s headless body found near Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, police suspect human sacrifice
The headless body of a woman was found on Wednesday evening around a kilometre away from the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, Assam. Police are investigating if it is a case of human sacrifice. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Guwahati West) KK Chowdhury said an earthen lamp and pot were found near the body, suggesting a religious ritual.
Simultaneous polls: Milind Deora calls for debate even as Congress skips PM Modi’s meeting
Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “One Nation, One Election” proposal is “worthy of a debate”, even as the Congress skipped the all-party meeting convened by Modi to discuss the matter on the same day. “I believe that being in a continuous election mode is a roadblock to good governance, distracts politicians from addressing real issues,” Deora said in statement on Twitter.
CJI harassment case: Delhi Police reinstate complainant’s husband, brother-in-law, says report
The Delhi Police have reinstated the jobs of the husband and brother-in-law of the woman who had accused Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment, The Indian Express reported on Thursday. They were brought back as head constables.
Uttar Pradesh: Government doctor suspended after infant dies of alleged negligence in Bareilly
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Wednesday ordered the suspension of a doctor and departmental proceedings against another after a four-day-old child died of alleged medical negligence at the Maharana Pratap District Hospital in Bareilly.
MPs heckled in Lok Sabha: ‘House not for slogans, will run it by rules,’ Speaker Om Birla tells HT
Newly-elected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said that he will not allow a repeat of the shouting of religious slogans in the House, as seen during the swearing-in of some Opposition MPs earlier this week, Hindustan Times reported on Thursday.
PM Narendra Modi discusses simultaneous polls at all-party meeting, will form panel to examine idea
Several political parties supported the idea of “One Nation, One Election” during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, while others expressed the need to examine all aspects of the proposal carefully, the government said. Modi said at the meeting that a committee would be set up to provide “time-bound suggestions” on the proposal.