At least 25 people were killed and 35 injured after a bus fell into a deep gorge in Banjar area of Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Thursday, PTI reported.

However, there is no clarity yet on how many people were travelling in the bus. Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri told ANI that the private bus was carrying 50 people of which 25 were injured. She said rescue operations were going on.

According to reports, several people were sitting on top of the bus. Most of the passengers were college students on their way back home after taking admission in institutions, reported Dainik Jagran. According to the newspaper, most of the injured passengers are from Seraj, which is Chief Minister Jairam Thakur’s constituency.

More details are awaited.