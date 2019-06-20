A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Four TDP MPs from Rajya Sabha pass resolution to merge legislature party with BJP: Crisis is not new to the party, says Chandrababu Naidu.  
  2. Two killed, three injured in clashes in Bhatpara, West Bengal: The police had to resort to firing as the two groups attacked each other with crude bombs and fire arms.  
  3. Rahul Gandhi says he is not involved in selecting new Congress president: He also reiterated that there has been corruption in the Rafale deal.
  4. At least 25 killed after bus falls into gorge in Kullu district: According to a news report, most of the passengers were college students on their way back home.
  5. Twenty-four people sentenced to life imprisonment after conviction for 2016 coup attempt in Turkey: Out of the 24 convicts, 17 were given 141 aggravated life terms each for several offences.  
  6. NRC will be implemented on priority basis in areas affected by infiltration, says president: Ram Nath Kovind made the remarks during his customary speech to Parliament after the formation of the 17th Lok Sabha.  
  7. Pragya Thakur’s plea for exemption from court proceedings rejected: However, the special National Investigation Agency court in Mumbai allowed her to skip court proceedings for the day.
  8. Kerala offers 20 lakh litres of drinking water to Tamil Nadu, but says state has rejected it: The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government said it wanted to send the water by train from Thiruvananthapuram to Chennai.  
  9. Rapper Hard Kaur charged with sedition, defamation for her posts on Adityanath and RSS chief: In a Facebook post on June 18, Kaur called Adityanath an ‘orange rapeman’.  
  10. US confirms Iran shot down an American spy drone in Hormozgan province: A spokesperson for the US Central Command had earlier said no US aircraft was operating in Iranian airspace on Thursday.