‘Yoga goes beyond caste and creed,’ says Narendra Modi as he leads International Yoga Day event in Ranchi: The theme of this year’s Yoga Day is climate action.

Four TDP MPs from Rajya Sabha pass resolution to merge legislature party with BJP: The crisis is not new to the party, said Chandrababu Naidu. Two killed, three injured in clashes in Bhatpara, West Bengal: The police had to resort to firing as the two groups attacked each other with crude bombs and fire arms. Rahul Gandhi says he is not involved in selecting new Congress president: He also reiterated that there has been corruption in the Rafale deal. Human rights panel issues notice to Centre, states over ‘deplorable’ public health infrastructure: The toll in the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome outbreak in Bihar rose to 136, according to the state health department. At least 44 killed after bus falls into gorge in Kullu district: According to a news report, most of the passengers were college students on their way back home. Ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt sentenced to life in jail in 30-year-old custodial death case: Bhatt was the additional superintendent of police in Jamnagar at the time of the incident. Donald Trump says Tehran made ‘a very big mistake’ by shooting down spy drone: However, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif denied US claims that the aircraft was shot down in international waters. NRC will be implemented on priority basis in areas affected by infiltration, says president: Ram Nath Kovind made the remarks during his customary speech to Parliament after the formation of the 17th Lok Sabha. Pune court grants CBI custody of accused lawyer in Dabholkar murder case till June 23: The agency told the court that there was a possibility that the Goa headquarters of the Sanatan Sanstha group was linked with the murder.