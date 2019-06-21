The big news: Narendra Modi leads International Yoga Day event in Ranchi, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Four Rajya Sabha MPs from the Telugu Desam Party switched to the BJP, and two people died in clashes in Bhatpara in West Bengal.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Yoga goes beyond caste and creed,’ says Narendra Modi as he leads International Yoga Day event in Ranchi: The theme of this year’s Yoga Day is climate action.
- Four TDP MPs from Rajya Sabha pass resolution to merge legislature party with BJP: The crisis is not new to the party, said Chandrababu Naidu.
- Two killed, three injured in clashes in Bhatpara, West Bengal: The police had to resort to firing as the two groups attacked each other with crude bombs and fire arms.
- Rahul Gandhi says he is not involved in selecting new Congress president: He also reiterated that there has been corruption in the Rafale deal.
- Human rights panel issues notice to Centre, states over ‘deplorable’ public health infrastructure: The toll in the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome outbreak in Bihar rose to 136, according to the state health department.
- At least 44 killed after bus falls into gorge in Kullu district: According to a news report, most of the passengers were college students on their way back home.
- Ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt sentenced to life in jail in 30-year-old custodial death case: Bhatt was the additional superintendent of police in Jamnagar at the time of the incident.
- Donald Trump says Tehran made ‘a very big mistake’ by shooting down spy drone: However, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif denied US claims that the aircraft was shot down in international waters.
- NRC will be implemented on priority basis in areas affected by infiltration, says president: Ram Nath Kovind made the remarks during his customary speech to Parliament after the formation of the 17th Lok Sabha.
- Pune court grants CBI custody of accused lawyer in Dabholkar murder case till June 23: The agency told the court that there was a possibility that the Goa headquarters of the Sanatan Sanstha group was linked with the murder.