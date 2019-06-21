Top news: Thousands participate in International Yoga Day, Modi leads main event in Ranchi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the International Day of Yoga celebration at Ranchi in Jharkhand on Friday. Modi said he wanted to take yoga from cities to the villages, to the jungles, to the poor and the Adivasis.
The Bihar health department said on Thursday that the toll in the outbreak of the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome has increased to 136, with 626 cases registered in the state since June 1. The National Human Rights Commission issued notices to the Centre and states for the deplorable public health infrastructure in the country.
Government looks for companies to build six Navy submarines in Rs 45,000-crore project
The government on Thursday issued an expression of interest to shortlist strategic partners to build six Project 75 India, or P-75 (I), submarines that will cost the Navy about Rs 45,000 crore. Interested Indian companies can approach the government within two months.
‘Yoga goes beyond caste and creed’: Narendra Modi leads International Yoga Day event in Ranchi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday participated in a yoga session in Ranchi in Jharkhand along with around 30,000 people to mark the fifth annual International Day of Yoga. “Yoga for peace, harmony and progress,” he said on Twitter.
Human rights panel issues notice to Centre, states over ‘deplorable’ public health infrastructure
The National Human Rights Commission on Thursday issued notices to the Centre and states over the “deplorable public health infrastructure in the country”. The commission said it issued notices based on media reports of deaths across the country due to “deficiencies and inadequacies in the healthcare system”. The commission’s move comes amid an outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in Bihar.
Meghalaya government tells Punjab delegation it is ‘duty-bound’ to protect all communities
The Meghalaya government told a Punjab government delegation on Thursday that it is “duty-bound” to protect all communities living in the state. Punjab MP Jasbir Singh Gill, who is in Shillong, said Meghalaya Home Minister James PK Sangma gave this assurance to a four-member delegation from the Congress-ruled state.
Dabholkar murder case: Pune court grants CBI custody of accused lawyer till June 23
A court in Pune on Thursday granted the Central Bureau of Investigation custody of Sanjeev Punalekar, an accused in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case, till June 23. The custody was granted after the CBI told the court that there was a possibility that the Goa headquarters of the Sanatan Sanstha group was linked with the murder.
Four TDP MPs from Rajya Sabha pass resolution to merge legislature party with BJP
Four Rajya Sabha MPs of the Telugu Desam Party on Thursday passed a resolution to merge its Legislature Party with the Bharatiya Janata Party. The four MPs are YS Chowdary, CM Ramesh, TG Venkatesh and GM Rao. The Telugu Desam Party has six legislators in the Rajya Sabha.
Kerala offers 20 lakh litres of drinking water to Tamil Nadu, but says state has rejected it
The Kerala Chief Minister’s Office on Thursday said it has offered 20 lakh litres of drinking water to the Tamil Nadu government to tackle its water crisis. However, Tamil Nadu has declined the offer, the office added.