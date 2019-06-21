President Donald Trump approved military strikes against Iran in retaliation to the shooting down of an American spy drone, but abruptly pulled back from launching them on Thursday night, The New York Times reported.

Senior administration officials who were involved in or briefed about the deliberations said the president had approved attacks on Iranian targets like radar and missile batteries. A senior administration official said the operation was under way in its early stages when it was called off. The official said planes and ships were in position, but no missiles had been fired.

The strike was planned to take place just before dawn on Friday in Iran to minimise risk to the Iranian military and civilians, The New York Times reported. It is not clear if Trump changed his mind or whether his administration pulled back because of strategy or logistics. It was also not clear whether the attacks may still take place.

The White House and the Pentagon declined to comment on the strike and the decision to call it off. The report said no government official asked The New York Times to withhold the article.

The strike was in retaliation to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps shooting down an unmanned surveillance drone after it allegedly violated Iranian airspace, a senior US administration official said. On Thursday, Trump had said “Iran made a very big mistake” in shooting down the drone near the Strait of Hormuz.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren said “there is no justification” for escalating tensions with Iran.

Tensions between the two countries have escalated over the past week after the United States accused Iran of attacking two of its oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on June 13. Iran has repeatedly warned it might block the Hormuz Strait in retaliation and denied its involvement in the attacks.